Harmony man charged with felony drug counts

A Harmony man was arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of narcotics activity.

Michael Rasheed Morris, 35, of Galliher Road, was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell stated in a news release, the narcotics unit and Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team served a search warrant Friday at Morris’ residence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said narcotics investigators received information about narcotics activity at the residence and conducted an operation in which they purchased cocaine from Morris.

At the time the search warrant was served, investigators found two women and a small child at the residence but Morris was not there, Campbell said.

Campbell said marijuana, 5.96 grams of cocaine and 8.92 grams of cocaine were found.

Warrants were obtained for Morris and he was arrested Tuesday.

Morris’ criminal history includes felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substances and attempted trafficking cocaine as well as driving-related charges.