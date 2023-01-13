Harmony man charged with 25 counts of stealing catalytic converters

Surveillance footage helped identify a suspect in the theft of catalytic converters from multiple vehicles, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Adam Steven High, 38, of County Line Road, Harmony, was charged with 25 counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

Campbell said a report came in on Sept. 26 that catalytic converters had been removed from vehicles parked a business on Old Mocksville Road, just outside the Statesville city limits.

Detective Roger Vargas of the Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation, and detectives interviewed witnesses in the area and conducted surveillance of the business.

On Oct. 27, detectives, through the use of surveillance equipment, were able to identify a vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Campbell said.

He said the truck was captured on surveillance footage leaving the business early one morning and it was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Using this footage, Vargas was able to identify High as the suspect, Campbell said, and after the issuance of the warrants, High was entered as a wanted person.

On Tuesday, members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team found High and took him into custody without incident.

High’s history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana and several driving-related charges.