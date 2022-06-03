Harmony man charged in crash that killed two Sunday

A Harmony man has been charged in connection with a crash Sunday that killed two people.

Labryant Tremaine Nichols has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Chad Tyrone Kincaid, 27, of Statesville and Doris May Proefrock, 79, of Sherrills Ford, died in the crash.

The Statesville Police Department’s traffic unit investigated the crash, which involved three vehicles and occurred on Salisbury Road.

The SPD, in a news release, said that a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling west on Salisbury Road and entered the eastbound lanes of travel, sideswiping a 2011 Ford pickup truck. The Honda, police said, then struck a 2018 GMC pickup head-on.

Kincaid was a passenger in the Accord and Proefrock was a passenger in the GMC pickup.