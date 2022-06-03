 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Harmony man charged in crash that killed two Sunday

  • 0
Statesville Police Car generic

A Harmony man has been charged in connection with a crash Sunday that killed two people.

Labryant Tremaine Nichols has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Chad Tyrone Kincaid, 27, of Statesville and Doris May Proefrock, 79, of Sherrills Ford, died in the crash.

The Statesville Police Department’s traffic unit investigated the crash, which involved three vehicles and occurred on Salisbury Road.

The SPD, in a news release, said that a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling west on Salisbury Road and entered the eastbound lanes of travel, sideswiping a 2011 Ford pickup truck. The Honda, police said, then struck a 2018 GMC pickup head-on.

Kincaid was a passenger in the Accord and Proefrock was a passenger in the GMC pickup.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert