Harmony man arrested on 18 counts of statutory sex offense with a juvenile

A Harmony man is facing 18 counts of statutory sex offense with a child after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Clayton Campbell, 29, of Abbeydale Road, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy A.N. Guadalupe of the Sex Offender Registry Unit, began an investigation after a report was filed concerning a juvenile being sexually assaulted. The report indicated the offenses occurred between April and December of last year.

The juvenile was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. Several additional witnesses were located and interviewed.

Based on the information obtained in the investigation, the warrants were issued for Campbell’s arrest.