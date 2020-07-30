Harmony man arrested following narcotics investigation

A Harmony man, out on bond for narcotics charges, was arrested Tuesday on additional drug charges.
Anthony Richard Rivers, 54, of Boundary Lane, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II crack cocaine and outstanding state and federal indictments, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell in a news release. A magistrate set bond at $50,000 and a hold was placed pending his first appearance in U.S. Western District Court.
Campbell said narcotics investigators, with assistance from warrant squad deputies, arrested Rivers in the 100 block of Boundary Lane in Harmony. He said that Rivers was out on bond from previous felony cocaine arrests.
Campbell said Rivers was the focus of an investigation by narcotics investigators, which led to a pair of narcotics search warrants being executed at his residence.
Campbell said Rivers was responsible for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine in northern Iredell County.
He said the charges stem from previous contacts with Rivers and two narcotics search warrants that had been executed at his residence.
Rivers’ criminal history includes felony sell or deliver Schedule II, felony sell or deliver Schedule VI, fleeing to elude arrest by motor vehicle with two aggravating factors, habitual impaired driving and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule III or VI, injury to personal property, possession of marijuana, assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, intoxicated and disruptive, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI.
