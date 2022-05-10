Harmony Hill Music Festival plays on despite storms

Harmony was present in more than just the town’s name at the second annual Harmony Hill Music Festival.

The event, hosted by the Harmony Hill Campmeeting Committee, was moved into the Family Life Center at Harmony Baptist Church and dealt with a tornado watch while gospel bluegrass music was performed by The Freedom Way Quartet, The Davie Co. Bluegrass Band, and The Liberty Baptist Church Trio.

Committee President Wesley Dezern welcomed guests before Vice President Bob Hogan read a brief history of the Harmony Hill Campmeeting, which began in 1846 and celebrates its 176th year this fall.

While the camp meeting is usually held in October, last year, organizers decided to hold a spring event and followed up with the second music festival this year.

With opening prayer, the music began for just around 100 people, which Hogan said was a good turnout in light of the storms.

After the music ended, an invocation was given by the Rev. Roger Holland, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church, while the benediction was given by the Rev. Glen Belcher.

