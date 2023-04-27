There will be five musical acts this year when the Harmony Hill Music Festival gets underway at the Harmony Baptist Church Family Life Center in Harmony at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“(The purpose is) to lift up our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through song, to fellowship and have the community to come in together, and provide them a place to go. There aren’t many venues in Harmony and in the surrounding area, but they know every spring and every fall we’re going to continue to strive to have a Christian-oriented event for them to hear his message,” Bob Hogan, one of the event’s organizers, said. “It’s about seeing people saved.”

The musical guests include Kendrick Childers, Early Harvest, Liberty Baptist Trio, Chosen Vessels and the Wood Family Tradition. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served.

The event started off as an outdoor event two years ago, but moved inside last year. While the Harmony Hill Music Festival is just three years old, it serves as an event for the 177-year-old Harmony Hill Camp Meeting. When the inaugural meeting took place in 1846, it was a two-week event where northern Iredell County’s protestant community came together. Now it’s a weekend event with the same goal in mind: spiritual revival.

The musical festival doesn’t have the preaching of the camp meeting, but the goal is the same.

“We’re trying to get the message of the Lord out whether it’s in preaching or singing,” Hogan said. “It’s centrally focused on Jesus Christ and the message of Jesus Christ, through singing in the spring and more through preaching during the fall.”

For more information, see Harmony Hill Camp Meeting on Facebook.