Harmony Hill Campmeeting recognized by General Assembly

The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting celebrated its 175th anniversary this year and Rep. Jeff McNeely and Sen. Vickie Sawyer made sure the Iredell County institution was recognized by the North Carolina General Assembly.
“We were very impressed and thrilled,” Bob Hogan said. He is the vice president of the Harmony Hill Campmeeting Committee. "It was wonderful. I think it was long overdue, but I am thankful we had two representatives who took on the agenda and got it done and felt the way we did."
Originally organized in 1846 as a two-week event for protestants in northern Iredell, the Harmony Hill Camp Meeting continues on the second Sunday of October in a one-day revival event in the town of Harmony.
Hogan, Wesley Dezern, the group's president, Harmony Mayor Lee Matney, and others went to Raleigh on Monday to meet with the representatives from both houses of the legislative branch that had the organization recognized on the floor of their respective chambers.
Hogan said the group boarded a train in Salisbury to travel there before they toured the area around the capital, taking in the history and sights before making their way into the legislative chambers. He said they were warmly greeted by the senators and representatives they met, as well as receiving an ovation by both sides of the state's legislature.
McNeely said he hopes to be around to mark when the camp meeting marks its 200th anniversary in the house and expects the camp meeting to continue on until then and beyond.
Both McNeely and Sawyer said it was important to have part of Iredell County's history and culture recognized at the state level.
"My main job as a representative for Iredell County is to recognize life and uplift folks from our area, and that includes those folks living and who have continued the tradition for the past 175 years of the Harmony Hill Campmeeting," Sawyer said. "So any time that we can recognize Iredell County in Raleigh, t's a good thing, to keep them realizing how important we are to the state."
"They've been doing the Lord's work since before the Civil War and I think any time you can give glory to God, let's do it," McNeely said. "I'm just really proud to represent the fine folks of not only Harmony but Iredell County and to just know that with God is with us and behind us, then who can be against us?"
“It was an honor and a privilege, not only for the camp meeting, but Harmony itself,” Dezern said. “Something Godly, something saving souls being recognized by the government was an honor for us and the camp meeting.”
He also said he appreciated how all the representatives and senators treated them, and thanked McNeely and Sawyer.
Dezern said local radio personality Mark Cash played a role in getting the process started, and he was thankful for his efforts.
While Hogan said the camp meeting appreciated the recognition, but the goal of the camp meeting remains the same.
"That's the main thing about it: getting people saved. And so if we can do that, we've accomplished our job," Hogan said. "It's not about us. It's about serving the Lord."
