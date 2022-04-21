Harmony firefighter donates K-9 flag sign to Iredell Sheriff's Office

Chris Holmes, a resident of Harmony, and member of the Harmony Fire Department for five years, made and donated a wooden “K-9 flag” sign to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit on Thursday morning.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Canine Deputy Nathaniel Hodges and his partner, Levi, met with Holmes at the Harmony Fire Department to accept this wonderful gift on behalf of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Holmes enjoys woodworking as a hobby and this was a way to show appreciation to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Holmes has made numerous wooden flags which he has donated to those in public service around the community including the fire service, law enforcement and emergency services.

“This is my way of saying thank you for the work they do. I appreciate the work the sheriff’s office canines have done for the community,” he said.