 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Harmony firefighter donates K-9 flag sign to Iredell Sheriff's Office

  • 0
image002.jpg

Harmony firefighter Chris Holmes holds the K-9 flag sign he made for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. It was presented to Deputy Nathaniel Hodges and his partner, Levi.

 Photo used with

permission

Chris Holmes, a resident of Harmony, and member of the Harmony Fire Department for five years, made and donated a wooden “K-9 flag” sign to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit on Thursday morning.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Canine Deputy Nathaniel Hodges and his partner, Levi, met with Holmes at the Harmony Fire Department to accept this wonderful gift on behalf of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Holmes enjoys woodworking as a hobby and this was a way to show appreciation to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Holmes has made numerous wooden flags which he has donated to those in public service around the community including the fire service, law enforcement and emergency services.

“This is my way of saying thank you for the work they do. I appreciate the work the sheriff’s office canines have done for the community,” he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE:Mr. Hartness was located and is safe.The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is actively attempting to locate Ronald Franklin Hartness, 77.…

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Risky return home for Ukrainians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert