History is made every day, everywhere. The Black History Celebration at the Victory Miracle Center in Harmony on Sunday was a reminder that it is ongoing and we’re all a part of it.

“We’re celebrating Black History Month, and thank God, Black history is every day,” Angela Parks said after she, Laura Brown and Shelton Parks led those gathered in song.

Brian Summers spoke on the importance of family and community to set and uphold values.

“Children are the history of tomorrow, how we teach them is how we set them up for tomorrow,” Summer said. “History is important. I want it all. The past and the present, and what we do in the future.”

Summers said regardless of the reason one believes those values have eroded over time, there is a need to set the right expectations for children with faith, education and support.

“How much of how children turn out starts at home. Didn’t happen at school, it happened at home and in the community. Having pride in the community meant there was accountability.”

Summers spoke on some of his own brushes with history with years of work in Congress, his role as a road manager for the Temptations and renaming a park in Statesville after Martin Luther King Jr.

From Buffalo Shoals in Statesville to Washington, D.C., the Rev. Clyde Parks said Summers was a reminder that modest beginnings don’t mean one’s life can’t make an impact on those around them and beyond the borders of Iredell County.

Parks said remembering the past is important for seeing what the future can hold.

“Sometimes as people of color, we forget. There’s nothing like a great reminder,” Parks said. “Coming from your house next door, he can say there’s more than what we see here, you just have to get out. This program is a reminder we can do this, we can make it, it can be hard and be a struggle, but we have proof here.”