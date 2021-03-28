Harmonizing in Harmony: Time to be still and make a joyful noise

There are times we are instructed to be still and now and then there are times when we should make a joyful noise. Saturday, March 20, was one of the latter.
A man I much respected once told me, “The Lord respects me when I work, but He loves me when I sing.” And perhaps the Lord loves us the most of all when we still can sing in hard times, when jobs are lost, in times of uncertainty, in times of disease.
And so, the folks gathered at the aptly-named town of Harmony in northern Iredell County (incorporated in 1927) where people have been known to harmonize for 175 years now, since 1846. How authentic can you get? And some people think the Grand Ole Opry is old, although it is a relative youngster, being founded in 1925.
There was love and singing in the air around Harmony, although much of the air was on the cool side. Which goes to show that it really doesn’t matter how far ahead you plan an outside event in the spring, a month of planning or six months of planning, the weather is going to do what it wants to do. It’s a roll of the dice, and sometimes you get snake eyes, sometimes you get boxcars, and now and then, you roll a seven.
Folks around here can recall times in late March when it was warm enough to wear shorts and T-shirts and work in the yard, and then, the very next day, they’d look out the kitchen window and see clumps of buttercups poking out from an inch or two of snow.
Last Saturday was blessedly sunny, but there was a cold wind, and the big tent where the event was held was open on three sides. Many of those attending the free event found chairs outside of the tent and so sat in the sun.
I met up with Bob Hogan, vice president of the Hickory Hill Campmeeting Committee and one of the organizers of the first annual Harmony Hill Music Festival and we walked and talked. Chris Lackey is the secretary of the committee and John Ray Campbell, a former mayor of Harmony, is the treasurer of the group. I had spoken with Bob on the telephone, but had not met him in person. He and I got to know each other as we listened to some of the old songs, sometimes humming along with the melodies.
I asked Bob whose idea it was to have a singing in the spring. “I think it was Wesley Dezern’s idea,” he said. Wesley is president of the Harmony Hill Campmeeting Committee. “Wesley sort of felt that it was a long time from October to October, when the regular camp meeting is held. Also, he wanted the emphasis to be on singing, rather than preaching.”
When time arrived for the program to begin, Bob got up in front of the audience and gave a short history of the Harmony campmeetings, and following a brief prayer, the first-ever spring singing program began. The first group to sing was “On Bended Knee” which began with the old standard, “Victory in Jesus.”
After their hour-long set, we heard the Freedom Way Quartet. Between and sometimes during the songs there were shouts of “Praise the Lord!” and “Amen!”
After about two hours of sitting or standing in the chill wind, I decided to head for home, and so I did not get to hear the other featured group, “The Primitive Quartet.” I’m sure they were very fine.
Those in attendance were enthusiastic, but the cold wind and the threat of the COVID virus probably kept some people at home.
“Next year,” Bob said, “just wait until you see us next year.”
Hopefully, the COVID epidemic will be behind us by then and the weather will be more, well, harmonious.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”