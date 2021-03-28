Harmonizing in Harmony: Time to be still and make a joyful noise

There are times we are instructed to be still and now and then there are times when we should make a joyful noise. Saturday, March 20, was one of the latter.

A man I much respected once told me, “The Lord respects me when I work, but He loves me when I sing.” And perhaps the Lord loves us the most of all when we still can sing in hard times, when jobs are lost, in times of uncertainty, in times of disease.

And so, the folks gathered at the aptly-named town of Harmony in northern Iredell County (incorporated in 1927) where people have been known to harmonize for 175 years now, since 1846. How authentic can you get? And some people think the Grand Ole Opry is old, although it is a relative youngster, being founded in 1925.

There was love and singing in the air around Harmony, although much of the air was on the cool side. Which goes to show that it really doesn’t matter how far ahead you plan an outside event in the spring, a month of planning or six months of planning, the weather is going to do what it wants to do. It’s a roll of the dice, and sometimes you get snake eyes, sometimes you get boxcars, and now and then, you roll a seven.