Hard-working city employees make sure water is safe

I want to thank Bill Vaughan, director of public utilities, for authoring this month’s Statesville column. He takes on a topic concerning water quality that many have not heard of, but I think you’ll find very helpful. Take it away Bill.

Have you ever wondered, as you drive around town, what all those rectangular boxes are near the curb or next to the sidewalk? Most are a shade of green or brown. Many are hidden in flower beds or with the shrubs. Well, those little boxes provide protection for a device that provides protection for you. Inside those boxes you will find pipes and valves in what is known as a backflow assembly. You may wonder what it does, what it’s for. The name is very descriptive: backflow.

The folks down at the water treatment plant go to great ends, “twenty-four/seven/365,” to assure that you have safe and clean water when you turn on the tap. Wouldn’t it be a waste if something happened to make all that effort meaningless, if the water was contaminated after it was sent down the line to you?

That’s what the backflow assembly, or backflow preventer as it’s called, is for. You see, there is a danger of water being back-siphoned into the distribution system when certain events occur, such as a waterline break that drains lines or the fire department’s use of hydrants to fight a fire.