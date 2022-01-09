Harbor Freight set to make move into Statesville this spring

Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
While the company said an official opening date will be announced closer to the event, it had officially signed its deal to move into the Statesville location along the Turnersburg Highway. The location is at 105 Harbor Drive, and construction is already underway there.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Statesville for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president for real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Statesville area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The jobs will be in sales and logistics as well as some seasonal positions, a company’s news release says.
Harbor Freight touted its recognition from Forbes magazine as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s better employers for veterans for two years in a row. The company also said diversityjobs.com has recognized it as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Applicants can visit harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Statesville, NC” to apply.
The company opened its first store in 1980 and has more than 1,200 stores and 24,000 nationwide.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL