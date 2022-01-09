Harbor Freight set to make move into Statesville this spring

Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.

While the company said an official opening date will be announced closer to the event, it had officially signed its deal to move into the Statesville location along the Turnersburg Highway. The location is at 105 Harbor Drive, and construction is already underway there.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Statesville for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president for real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Statesville area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The jobs will be in sales and logistics as well as some seasonal positions, a company’s news release says.