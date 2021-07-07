Happy 100th birthday: Vera Grose Webster known as woman of faith, love and service

Many students and colleagues have fond memories of Webster, remembering her as a dear teacher and friend. In her classroom, each person’s ideas and opinions were valuable to her. Students felt safe to express their feelings and learned to respect her guidance and listened to her. She created a welcoming learning environment for all students, and that is reflected in their fond memories of her to this day.

Teaching was the only thing she ever wanted to do, and she is so proud of her now-grown students. Her own accomplishment was being able to live so long as to see her outstanding former students contribute to society.

Working for many years as a sponsor to the junior or senior classes, she holds many stories as special memories. Webster has demonstrated her dedication to the welfare of others in countless ways and has earned the respect and affection of people from all walks of life and all ages. She has made an impact on so many students and other teachers in Iredell County.

She had a 48-year teaching career in the Iredell-Statesville School System. Webster was recognized by the system for exemplary service to local students and for her professionalism and dedication to public education in Iredell County. She is the oldest known living retired teacher from Iredell County and perhaps in the state.