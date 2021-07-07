Happy 100th birthday: Vera Grose Webster known as woman of faith, love and service

Faith, love and service
Those three words describe Vera Grose Webster.
She is a lady of faith, of love and of service. Her past and memories of roots that run deep in Iredell County have made her successful in the world of secretarial education.
There is no one else like her. She has stored up gifts that only she could give the world. She has shared blessings with others, and they have seen who the Lord has made her to be.
Not only is Webster going to celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday, but before her birth is celebrated, one needs to pause and unravel the past 100 years.
Webster was born the daughter of Joseph Stanley Grose and Ina Steelman Grose. Her only brother was the late Beecher Hoyte Grose Sr., with whom she shared a close bond.
In her early educational years, Webster attended and graduated from Harmony High School. She then obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in secretarial administration at the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina (now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro). Teaching was a gift that seems to come quite naturally for someone like Webster. The payoff was enormous — for her students and herself.
She married Charles L. Webster, and they had one son and a grandson. After a period of time in her marriage, Webster decided to begin her teaching career. Her first year was at Mocksville High School.
Her educational career then brought her back to the then Iredell County Schools. Tom Poston hired her, and she became a teacher at Celeste Henkel High School. She taught for nine years there, and then transferred to Statesville Senior High School, where she taught until her retirement.
She had an impact on students in her high school secretarial classes. As a teacher, she realized that the expectations she had for her students would greatly affect their achievements in life. It also was known that her students generally gave to her as a teacher as much or as little as was expected of them. She continued to provide students with the highest quality of education possible. Through learning strategies or incorporation of new technologies into her lessons, she always seemed to be the one who was willing to share what she’s learned with these students.
She also collaborated with colleagues over the years on an ongoing basis. Constructive criticism and advice gave an opportunity for her to grow as an educator.
She viewed collaboration with students as a way to learn from them about their plans for their future and their education and what job fields they would like to enter. Webster helped open many doors to local businesses, encouraged students to enter local community colleges to better themselves, and urged them to gain eye-opening skills that could be put to good use in any job.
Many students and colleagues have fond memories of Webster, remembering her as a dear teacher and friend. In her classroom, each person’s ideas and opinions were valuable to her. Students felt safe to express their feelings and learned to respect her guidance and listened to her. She created a welcoming learning environment for all students, and that is reflected in their fond memories of her to this day.
Teaching was the only thing she ever wanted to do, and she is so proud of her now-grown students. Her own accomplishment was being able to live so long as to see her outstanding former students contribute to society.
Working for many years as a sponsor to the junior or senior classes, she holds many stories as special memories. Webster has demonstrated her dedication to the welfare of others in countless ways and has earned the respect and affection of people from all walks of life and all ages. She has made an impact on so many students and other teachers in Iredell County.
She had a 48-year teaching career in the Iredell-Statesville School System. Webster was recognized by the system for exemplary service to local students and for her professionalism and dedication to public education in Iredell County. She is the oldest known living retired teacher from Iredell County and perhaps in the state.
After retiring from teaching, she began volunteering at Iredell Memorial Hospital, making and giving away hundreds of colorful crocheted prayer shawls each year, many of them to her former students. Webster learned the art of crochet from her mother.
Afghans, scarves and blankets also were made and given as needed to cancer patients, as were crocheted baby caps for newborns.
It is only in this last year that her hands would not permit her to work on these projects. But she is aware of the blessings that the Lord placed in her life over all these years through the art of crochet.
Webster has been a Statesville Civitan member over the years and a loyal member of the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club for many decades. With both clubs, she has helped with commitments on a local, state, or national level.
Webster has demonstrated her faith through many years of membership at First Baptist Church of Statesville. She has been an active member, always working diligently with her talents and gifts as a servant of God. She is one of the older members of this congregation.
Webster is humble and is not a person content to rest on her laurels. She is a servant whose roots still run deep into Iredell County educational history as a professional teacher. The Lord has made her who she was to be. We know that her faith, love and service has made this lady a dear friend; from our yesterdays, today and will be so into the future.
Remember this lady who is celebrating her 100th birthday.