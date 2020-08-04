Hannah Loftin inducted into 4-H Honor Club at state event

A delegation of Iredell County 4-H members attended NC 4-H Congress, which was held virtually this year. Hannah Loftin represented Iredell County at NC 4-H Congress. This year’s 4-H Congress, held July 20-23, attracted more than 300 youth and adults representing 4-H programs across the state. Conference delegates participated in general sessions, learned together in workshops, recognized award winners and elected State 4-H Officers for the upcoming year.
Hannah Loftin, 16, daughter of Neal and Tonya Loftin of Troutman, was inducted into the 4-H Honor Club, one of the highest honors a 4-H’er can achieve. New Honor Club members were tapped during a candlelight ceremony July 20.
Membership in the Honor Club is based on service to the 4-H program, leadership, moral standards, 4-H activities and project achievement. Less than one-half of 1 percent of North Carolina 4-H’ers are selected for membership each year. Members must be at least 16 years old and have a minimum of three years 4-H experience.
Loftin is a member of the Troubleshooters 4-H Club. She has been active in the 4-H program for 10 years.
4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 262,200 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them. 4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. NC State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide
