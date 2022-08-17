Handwriting, education focus of Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead

Handwriting may be a waning skill in an increasingly digital world, but it was essential for those living in the 18th century.

This Saturday at the Gregory Creek Homestead people will get a chance to see historical interpreters demonstrating quill pen writing, how to make oil paint, as well as other activities at the Living History Day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Emily Baker of Iredell Museums will also be talking about what education would have been like in the colonial backcountry of North Carolina.

Second Wind Perennial Farms out of Stony Point will be selling a variety of produce on-site, and depending on the weather, a historic interpreter will demonstrate hearth cooking at the homestead.

This event takes place at 1335 Museum Road in Statesville. It is free to the public, but donations are appreciated and go directly toward funding educational programming.

For a schedule of events, see the events calendar on iredellmuseums.org.

For more information, email info@iredellmuseums.org or call 704-873-7347.