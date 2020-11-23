Hands-on Thanksgiving lesson helps students learn

Buckled-hats, coifs and shifts were all on display as Diana Schnebelt’s classroom enjoyed a Thanksgiving-themed lesson on Monday at Scotts Elementary School.
For Schnebelt, it wasn't just about having a timely lesson, it was about making an impact on her second-grade class.
"Kids learn better by doing. They become part of the lesson," Schnebelt said. "You could just see the lightbulb coming on."
She said their recent work with timelines, number lines and other concepts was bolstered by having a lesson plan that got the students doing more than just listening.
"I think it will be something they remember for a long time," Schnebelt said.
Students played a game recreating the pilgrims' voyage, as well as period-appropriate games like Knickers, Naughts and Crosses and Stoolball. They even made butter, though not every student was in agreement with the taste of their creations.
Schnebelt does the lesson each year with her students, but this year it was a little different as coronavirus precautions meant no large assemblies, but that didn’t stop her class from pretending to board "the Mayflower" outside the school. Schnebelt reminded her students of the many trials and tribulations of the pilgrims which took their voyage from Plymouth, England, to Cape Cod, where they settled into what they called the Plymouth Colony.
For the students, it was a trip outside to the dugout near the school's baseball field, then they stepped on "Plymouth Rock" before proceeding with their regular recess.
