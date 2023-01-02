Hamptonville man charged with shooting at juveniles for toilet paper prank

A Hamptonville man has been charged with shooting at three juveniles for putting toilet paper at a friend’s home, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

William James Baugus, 50, of York Spann Road, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Campbell said deputies were called to York Spann Road on Dec. 30 concerning shots being fired into a vehicle.

Deputies found three juveniles who said they had gone to a friend’s house to pull a prank by toilet papering the house, Campbell said. While at the friend’s house, Baugus saw them putting the toilet paper in the yard and confronted them, Campbell said.

The juveniles got into the vehicle to leave the area and as they drove away, Baugus fired three shots at the vehicle, Campbell said.

Deputies found two bullet holes in the vehicle.

Campbell said deputies discovered Baugus drove his vehicle into the rear of the juveniles’ vehicle as they were leaving. As a result, he said, the juveniles were involved in a vehicle wreck but none were injured.

Detectives Katie Campbell and Charles Davidson investigated, interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. Baugus gave a statement to the detectives and a firearm was seized as evidence.

Baugus’ history includes driving while impaired.