 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hamptonville man arrested on methamphetamine possession, other charges

  • Updated
  • 0

A check on a suspicious vehicle at a Harmony church led to the arrest of a Hamptonville man on methamphetamine possession and other charges.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that Jimmy Wayne Martin, 36, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $2,500.

Campbell said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. W.E. Line of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) was in the Harmony area and saw a vehicle in the parking lot of Harmony United Methodist Church on West Memorial Highway.

Line talked with a man and woman who were inside the vehicle, and then used his canine partner, Wilbur, for a sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. Campbell said the dog gave a positive indication for the odor of narcotics, and that led to a search of the vehicle.

People are also reading…

Methamphetamine and Adderall pills were found in Martin’s possession, Campbell said.

Martin’s history includes driving while impaired and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and communicating threats.

image002.jpg

Martin
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Guns are now the leading cause of premature death for children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert