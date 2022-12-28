Hamptonville man arrested on methamphetamine possession, other charges

A check on a suspicious vehicle at a Harmony church led to the arrest of a Hamptonville man on methamphetamine possession and other charges.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that Jimmy Wayne Martin, 36, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $2,500.
Campbell said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. W.E. Line of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) was in the Harmony area and saw a vehicle in the parking lot of Harmony United Methodist Church on West Memorial Highway.
Line talked with a man and woman who were inside the vehicle, and then used his canine partner, Wilbur, for a sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. Campbell said the dog gave a positive indication for the odor of narcotics, and that led to a search of the vehicle.
Methamphetamine and Adderall pills were found in Martin’s possession, Campbell said.
Martin’s history includes driving while impaired and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and communicating threats.