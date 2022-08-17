Hampton recognized for his cold case work

Councilman Frederick Foster hands out a monthly Ward Six Community Service Award to recognize contributions by residents and others in Ward 6 in Statesville. But it had added significance during the city council meeting on Monday night.

Steve Hampton, former police chief and investigator with the Statesville Police Department, was recognized for securing an indictment against two men suspected of a double murder in 1992.

One of those men killed was Willie Gene Allison, the brother of councilwoman Doris Allison.

“My family and I, we struggled. I felt like nobody cared, just a whole lot of nos, a whole lot of pain, a whole lot of suffering,” Doris Allison said. “But this one person, when they said he was coming back, a smile came on my face, and we journeyed on. I thank the police department, I think Chief (David) Onley, I thank all the former chiefs and investigators, who made it possible for us to have some closure.”

Hampton had been working as a reserve officer on cold cases in the last few years, including this one. He had said he had hit several dead ends and was ready to fully retire until a message on what would have been his final day led to new information on the 1992 murders.

Doris Allison said she hopes to see continued support for the Statesville police, not just because of this case, but because families need the hope that cold cases like this can be solved.

“They gave us hope,” Allison said.

Allison called Hampton family now and expressed her family’s appreciation for his work, while also joking that now her brother, Early Crosby, owes him dinner.

Like Doris Allison, Foster offered nothing but praise for Hampton’s work.

“Being a former police officer, I know how hard it is to do an investigation, especially a cold case. He has done his due diligence and worked very hard in clearing up this one case, and one of them involved one of our council members’ family members. And by doing that, that brings justice and closure to this family that’s been long overdue,” Foster said.

In 1992, two men, believed to be Reaco Wesley Burton, 50, and Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, approached a group of people at a Washington Street residence. Shots were fired outside, one of which killed Michael Scott III and injured Kirk Douglas Gray. Once inside, Willie Gene Allison was killed while four others were robbed. Burton and Summers face two counts of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and four counts of armed robbery stemming from the crime in 1992.