Halloween events

COAST to host Halloween movie nights
The Iredell Community Outreach Association (COAST), Statesville will host a socially distant way to enjoy Halloween this year with the Halloween Drive-In Double Feature. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a total of four movies will be shown between two screens. Community members will drive in, pay $20 per car (regardless of what time they arrive) and enjoy the movies. This event takes place behind Signal Hill Mall, near the former JC Penney's building. There will be one single entrance and ticket tent for entry.
Screen 1 will feature “Goosebumps” at 7 p.m. followed by a brief intermission and “Goosebumps 2” at 9 p.m.
Screen 2 will feature “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. followed by a brief intermission and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 9 p.m.
This event is cash only. Lemonadetyme, Celebration Cupcakes and Dick's Dawgs will be on site selling food and drinks. More information is available at http://www.IredellCOAST.com or by calling 704-755-4610.
Trunk or Treat event to be held at Bethesda Presbyterian Church
Bethesda Presbyterian Church will host a drive-through trunk or treat Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m.
Children will remain in the cars and signs will be posted to follow to drive through the parking lot. Tables will be spread along the drive where treats will be given. This will be a non-contact event. Everyone is welcome.
The church is located at 802 Bethesda Road.
Stony Point VFD drive-through trick or treating planned
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Halloween event Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
For safety reasons, this will be a drive-through event in the lower bays of the station, 501 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.
