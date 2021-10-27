Halloween events planned in Iredell

Several local organizations and churches are planning Halloween- and fall-related events for the weekend.

They include:

Grassy Knob Lodge No. 471 will host a trunk or treat from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The lodge is at 2772 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church will hold a trunk or treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The church is at 848 Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bethesda Presbyterian Church will hold a trunk or treat from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. The church is at 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville.

Cool Springs Fire Department, 672 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, will hold a trunk or treat from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday.

Trinity Volunteer Fire Department, 2968 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, is hosting a trunk or treat from 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

Community Baptist Church, 274 Langtree Road, Mooresville, is planning a trunk or treat beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Eufola Baptist Church, 207 Carriage Road, Statesville, is presenting a fall harvest festival beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor activities will be held from 4:30-5:15 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., chili and taco soup will be served. A trunk or treat begins at 6 p.m., and a story time with Ray Vance and pumpkin carving starts at 6:30 p.m. A bonfire, with s’mores, outdoor activities and the movie “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” will begin at 6:45 p.m.