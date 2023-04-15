Hal Weatherman is running for the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, and he’s running on a lot of coffee, too.

“We call it coffee-ing up, we coffee up all day,” Weatherman said.

Weatherman’s campaign efforts began in January and he has plans to crisscross the state several times. He said the current pace will have them hit all 100 counties three times before the primary election next year and six times before the general. So far, he spoke with Republican groups, including several groups in Iredell County over the past few months, including the Federation of Republican Women’s group and the Iredell GOP convention in Statesville.

“I’m interviewing for the job. I am very aware of if I win, you won’t work for me, I’ll be working for you,” Weatherman. “I go county to county, and interview one county at a time.”

Part of the campaign for Weatherman is an RV with his name emblazed on it — something he said took a little getting used to — but he said the reality of running for office came when he saw one of his campaign’s bumper stickers on a vehicle as he and one of his staffers walked out of a restaurant near the coast.

“It was the first time I saw my bumper sticker that wasn’t on a car from my family. We’re four hours away from home and I’m like ‘Look!’” Weatherman said.

While politics is nothing new to Weatherman, being the face of a campaign is as he is a first-time candidate after three decades behind the scenes of Republican politics in the state. He said one advantage of running yourself is he can speak his own mind instead of checking down as a representative of another candidate.

The 53-year-old husband and father of three teenage children served as Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s chief of staff for more than a decade, and before that worked for almost two decades for Forest’s mother, Sue Myrick, as she went from Charlotte’s first woman mayor to a member of Congress.

“After a career of working behind the scenes for other people, you know the job, you know the state and love the state,” Weatherman said. “There are things that have always appealed to me about the lieutenant governor.”

Hands-on education

Weatherman hit on a few of the regular Republican talking points, mentioning his work as the founder of the Electoral Education Foundation, an election integrity nonprofit, and also saying that he was concerned about what was being taught in schools, saying there is inappropriate and oversexualized content being taught.

The Republican also said he wants education to focus on education and avoid social issues and point them in the direction of their own parents for those answers. He also brought up concerns with the concept of critical race theory, saying it taught Black students to be victims and white students that they are inherently oppressors.

While he didn’t fully press down on the hot-button topics in the current political and culture wars, he was most passionate when speaking about making people and the state of North Carolina more self-sufficient in education and work.

He has no illusions about the power of the office compared to the governor, he said with a place on the state’s top education departments — the North Carolina State Board of Education and the State Board of Community Colleges — he would want to change a number of things within the state.

“From those two pedestals, if I’m elected, I would like to do my part to fundamentally remove the stigma that our society has put on men and women who work with their hands, work in the trades,” Weatherman. “I’m at the age now where young people ask me what they should do with their lives, and I go through the same litany every time: Do you want to own your own business? Do you want to be an entrepreneur? Do you want to make six figures a year? Do you want to do something where maybe you can build a business and sell it 10 or 15 years from now for seven-plus figures? Well, go be a plumber. I could just as easily say go into HVAC, go into commercial welding.”

“When I say man, I mean man or woman, and work is where man finds his dignity, it’s where he gets his self-respect from, it’s where we learn self-sufficiency and where we automatically train the next generation what’s expected of them.”

He said while for some students college may not be an option, he also thinks many students would benefit from learning a trade skill as well — even with a college education. He said it isn’t about driving students away from a college education as much as making them aware of what a career with a trade skill can become.

“I’m not against college at all, but they should push kids into the trades with the same intensity as they do college,” Weatherman said.

Weatherman said he would use those education positions to influence the state’s apprenticeship programs in a way he said states like Georgia, South Carolina and Texas have used theirs to incentivize companies to run it through the state to a degree North Carolina hasn’t.

He said not only for the fact that it could be beneficial for the individual workers, but Weatherman said with North Carolina having one of the biggest economies in the U.S., he was “offended” during the COVID-19 pandemic to see Gov. Roy Cooper label some workers essential while paying others to stay home.

“I don’t think we’re self-sufficient as a state. It bothered me during COVID that Gov. Cooper, day in and day out, was begging the federal government or a neighboring state, an NGO, to provide North Carolina with masks, ventilators, or whatever was needed. It offended me.”

When asked about what advice he would give to those in Statesville and Iredell County as growth comes out of Charlotte, he offered some pragmatic advice.

“Preserve your cultural identity as much as you can while embracing the change that’s coming,” Weatherman said. “When you’re in a suburban ring around an urban core like Charlotte or Raleigh, to the best of your ability, elect the right people that will preserve the way of life or the way you grew up the best you can.”

He said growth is good, as there are places in the state without it that struggle economically, but with it comes changes.

“The key is making sure everyone gets an equal shot and preserve some open space, even the aesthetics,” Weatherman said. “The towns that do it right preserve something of the past while embracing the future.”

Road ahead

While current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has all but announced he will run against all challengers for the governor of North Carolina, Weatherman said he spoke with him before setting out on his own campaign. With that in mind, he knows he has work to do as he looks to differentiate himself from the potential candidates on both sides of the aisle in the race for lieutenant governor.

Weatherman said his experience is one thing that will separate him from potential Republican challengers and that with this being his 14th campaign — but his first for himself — there is one thing he can control.

“Always assume someone with more money will get in, always assume someone with more name ID (will get in),” Weatherman said. One thing we can control is whether they will ever outwork us. And the answer is never. They will never outwork us.”

“We’re going to give it our best shot. I like our chances, I really do.”