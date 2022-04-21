'Growing Better Together' can help prevent child abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. It is a time when we need to think about ways to prevent the tragedy that is child abuse. This year, the statewide theme of Child Abuse Prevention Month is “Growing better together, we CAN prevent child abuse, North Carolina.”

As a prosecutor, my role in child abuse cases generally comes after the abuse has already occurred. My role and the roles of those in my office is to prosecute the offenders. Our role is to seek justice for those victims who are the most vulnerable, who are the most in need of our protection. Our role is to seek justice for the children.

But, as I said, our role generally begins after the abuse has already taken place. And this is an important part of the process. It means punishment for those who commit child abuse. And it often means the prevention of future abuse.

But as community members, our roles should begin much earlier. “Growing better together” means working together with children and families. It means working with programs that strengthen families and help children do well. It means helping families get the resources that they need to create a safe and nurturing environment for children. Preventing child abuse is a community responsibility.

As a community, the first step in preventing child abuse is recognizing abuse. In North Carolina, all adults are required by law to report suspected child abuse. This does not mean that there must be proof that abuse has occurred, but that there is reasonable cause to suspect that abuse has occurred.

If a person does suspect child abuse, he or she must report it to the Department of Social Services in the county where the child lives. And the law goes further to say that anyone who knowingly or wantonly fails to report suspected child abuse is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor. North Carolina law recognizes the responsibility of community members to take action to prevent child abuse.

There are other ways that we, as a community, can help prevent child abuse. First, if you are a parent, be a nurturing parent. And second, along with that, be a nurturing friend, neighbor, or relative to someone else who has children. You can listen, you can be supportive, and you can give parents a break when they need it, such as by offering to watch their kids for them.

You can promote programs in schools that deal with child abuse. You can volunteer to work with programs for children and families. And you can be observant. Because the person who reports suspected child abuse can have one of the most important roles of all — preventing future abuse.

During this month when we wear blue, we can and should focus on “growing better together.” We should focus on doing whatever it takes to have our children grow up in safe, stable and nurturing environments. If we do that, we CAN prevent child abuse.

Sarah Kirkman is district attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.