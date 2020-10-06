Groups urge North Carolinians to get a flu vaccine

In addition to the human cost, the economic impact of the flu amounts to billions of dollars annually in lost work time and productivity, and increased health care costs. Getting a flu shot is important to reduce strain on the economy and the health care delivery system during the continued fight against COVID-19.

For those who get the flu, vaccination can also make illness milder, making is especially important for those at higher risk of more serious outcomes. This includes people over 65 years of age, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and obesity. In addition, we are learning that people can have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, making it even more important to lower the risk of serious illness with the flu.

While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the percent of Americans getting flu vaccines has risen in recent years, many people still do not get vaccinated. During the 2018-19 flu season, CDC data shows just 45.3 percent of U.S. adults (ages 18 and older) and 62.6 percent of children (ages 6 months to 17 years) received the vaccine.

