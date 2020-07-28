Ground breaking held for new Hospice House of Mooresville

Mooresville residents facing end-of-life have always had to leave their community to access inpatient care in a hospice facility. Hospice of Iredell County is addressing this need by building a 10-bed inpatient hospice house in Mooresville to serve its growing population.
The facility, which has already received state Certificate of Need approval and rezoning approval from the Town of Mooresville, will be built at 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, less than a mile from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. By constructing an inpatient hospice facility in Mooresville, Hospice of Iredell is removing the transportation, cost and logistical burdens for families who have to travel out of their community to receive an essential end of life care.
“We know the Mooresville community deserves access to inpatient end-of-life care, and we are committed to the successful completion of this project in (spring) 2021,” said Amy Fuhrman, director of development and outreach.
On Tuesday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony was conducted at the property that will become the home of this new hospice house.
This home is “something the community has deserved for so long,” said Terri Phillips, president and CEO of hospice. “We can’t express the honor to be able to serve this community.”
Frank Knox, who was the previous property owner, said that this five-acre field used to be where he grew hay, and now when he sees all that is happening on the property, “tears come in my eyes,” Knox said. “It’s the most wonderful thing” and what a special tribute this is to his parents, Mary and Graham Knox, who bought the land in 1946.
Knox said that when he was approached about hospice looking for property and would he be interested in this happening here, he responded with a "yes".
“Everybody I’ve talked to has agreed that this is going to be wonderful for the area,” Knox said.
Phillips told the gathered group that when they initially saw the site in the spring of 2019, "we were overcome with the peace and tranquility we felt when we came here. I can’t even express to you just how beautiful this site is. We knew that we had found the perfect home for the Mooresville Hospice House. Today, thanks to the vision, the dedication of our board, the encouragement, we are officially making the dream of a hospice house here in Mooresville a reality.”
She continued by thanking all who had a part in working to make this dream come true expressed her appreciation for the community who has “already embraced us with love and support,” she said.
Sharing a story about a Mooresville family who had a loved one at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville and had to leave and lose precious time with their loved one stressed the importance of having a hospice house locally.
“Compassionate care close to home because every moment counts” when talking about the end of life," Phillips said.
“We are just so very grateful for this new hospice house that now will be able to provide the people in Mooresville with compassion, the comfort, and the dignity that they so deserve,” she said.
Also bringing greetings during the ceremony were Dr. Mahdi Ajjan, chairman of the board of directors.
He thanked those in attendance for joining and “celebrating as we begin work on a new hospice house for Mooresville. This house,” he said, “will provide comfort and care for Mooresville families for generations to come.”
The hospice house will provide residents of Mooresville and surrounding communities with inpatient care when care is no longer feasible in the home. Services will be available to any hospice-eligible patient regardless of ability to pay. Hospice of Iredell will use a coordinated program of clinical care and supportive services in an inpatient setting to provide physical, psychological, social, and spiritual care for dying persons and their caregivers.
Plans call for an approximately 13,400-square-foot facility with 10 patient beds, with six being general inpatient beds and four serving as the residential level of care beds. The general inpatient beds are for more acute care -- those with symptomatic management -- while the residential level of care beds are for those who could receive care elsewhere but because of various home environment issues they but waiting on placement, said Hospice House Director Dana Bell.
“The facility will be designed to meet the needs of our patients and their families. We will emphasize a home-like environment by providing large beautifully appointed patient rooms, multiple functional and comfortable family areas, full-service kitchen and ample outside areas with serene meditation gardens,” said Fuhrman.
Mayor Miles Atkins said that “it’s a great day to be mayor of Mooresville particularly when you’re bringing such a quality service that is not only much wanted but needed in our community.”
Atkins thanked all those who have worked hard to bring “compassionate care to our community, I can’t tell you how grateful we are, and you are going to be a great neighbor in this area. I know it is going to serve our community so well.”
The ceremony concluded with a prayer for dedication by Stephen Vance, one of the chaplains of Iredell County as he prayed for the safety of the workers and that the new hospice house would “be a place of refuge and sanctuary for the patients and their families and that God would help the team to serve patients, families and one another with compassion, respect, integrity, teamwork, and excellence.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.