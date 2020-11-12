Grill for God receives grant from EnergyUnited Foundation

The EnergyUnited Foundation has awarded a grant for $2,955 to G4G (Grill for God) Ministries Inc., a faith-based, nonprofit organization that helps combat food insecurity with their mobile grilling and ministry impact team.
G4G was founded in 2008 after a group of employees from Holland Transfer Company in Statesville volunteered to cook and serve food at a local shelter. The event made these employees aware of the prevalent problem of food insecurity that exists in many communities and this awareness inspired further action that led to the establishment of G4G Ministries.
“We have been fortunate to be able to provide more than 5,500 hot meals to those in need since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Layn Thomas, director for G4G Ministries. “While COVID-19 brought an abrupt stop to much of normality, the reality is that hunger has not ceased. If anything, we have seen a rise in food scarcity and felt called to meet the basic needs of those in our community during a trying time. This donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation will enable G4G Ministries to sponsor three additional community-feeding events this year to address the growing concerns of food insecurity during this time.”
EnergyUnited Foundation Administrator Debra Citta explained that G4G Ministries is a key community partner that is working to meet an essential need. Their dedicated service perfectly represents the cooperative spirit of commitment to community.
“G4G Ministries is meeting an essential need that has sadly become even more prevalent as a result of the pandemic,” Citta said. “We are very proud to support their efforts to sponsor three additional events and provide more meals to address ongoing food insecurity challenges.”
The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 70,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by rounding up their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families and nonprofit organizations like G4G Ministries that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.
