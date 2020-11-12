Grill for God receives grant from EnergyUnited Foundation

G4G was founded in 2008 after a group of employees from Holland Transfer Company in Statesville volunteered to cook and serve food at a local shelter. The event made these employees aware of the prevalent problem of food insecurity that exists in many communities and this awareness inspired further action that led to the establishment of G4G Ministries.

“We have been fortunate to be able to provide more than 5,500 hot meals to those in need since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Layn Thomas, director for G4G Ministries. “While COVID-19 brought an abrupt stop to much of normality, the reality is that hunger has not ceased. If anything, we have seen a rise in food scarcity and felt called to meet the basic needs of those in our community during a trying time. This donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation will enable G4G Ministries to sponsor three additional community-feeding events this year to address the growing concerns of food insecurity during this time.”