Grill 4 God continues to minister to the community one meal at a time

The mission for Grill 4 God is simple: Feeding people’s bodies and souls. Of course, that was a lot simpler before the COVID-19 pandemic. G4G had to adjust how they served people both physically and spiritually, according to Jeff Harvey, the group’s president.

“It’s a joy for us, but it’s changed drastically,” Harvey said. “We had a prayer tent, we would engage people one-on-one and have a group of folks in there and Pastors in there joining us to offer spiritual encouragement as well as physical nourishment.”

Harvey and others still pray for the people they serve, but they’ve had to keep some distance between them and those they feed as the world grapples with the pandemic. G4G adjusted how they served food, utilizing drive-thru lines and social distancing, but that takes away from the fellowship and ministry Harvey and others involved with the group have enjoyed over the years.

Harvey said G4G gave him the chance to meet more of his neighbors in the Statesville community thanks to where the organization sets up to grill. Harvey said they’ve cooked more than 80,000 meals since 2010 and they typically serve 350 people at each event now.

Still, he sees more they and others in the community could do.

