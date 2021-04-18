Grill 4 God continues to minister to the community one meal at a time

The mission for Grill 4 God is simple: Feeding people’s bodies and souls. Of course, that was a lot simpler before the COVID-19 pandemic. G4G had to adjust how they served people both physically and spiritually, according to Jeff Harvey, the group’s president.
“It’s a joy for us, but it’s changed drastically,” Harvey said. “We had a prayer tent, we would engage people one-on-one and have a group of folks in there and Pastors in there joining us to offer spiritual encouragement as well as physical nourishment.”
Harvey and others still pray for the people they serve, but they’ve had to keep some distance between them and those they feed as the world grapples with the pandemic. G4G adjusted how they served food, utilizing drive-thru lines and social distancing, but that takes away from the fellowship and ministry Harvey and others involved with the group have enjoyed over the years.
Harvey said G4G gave him the chance to meet more of his neighbors in the Statesville community thanks to where the organization sets up to grill. Harvey said they’ve cooked more than 80,000 meals since 2010 and they typically serve 350 people at each event now.
Still, he sees more they and others in the community could do.
“There are more calls than we can answer, and more meals than we can serve,” Harvey said.
That hasn’t been made any easier by the pandemic. While social distancing restrictions are easing, Harvey said he isn’t sure when people will fully be ready to come back to events where they serve people, and wonders if some ever will. He said he is encouraged that people are still coming to eat and said they do what they can to reduce risks so people are more comfortable when they come to eat.
But regardless of what obstacles are in the way, Harvey said they plan to keep serving people food, one of the ways Harvey said he serves God.
“I’m called to serve,” Harvey said. “I’m called to serve my Lord in other ways. If we can do this for one another, which we need to be doing and together with others, it’s what I feel like I’m supposed to do.”
Grill 4 God is part of the Love United Program through the United Way.
For more information, email the organization at info@g4gministries.com
