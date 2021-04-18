 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grill 4 God continues to minister to the community one meal at a time
0 comments
top story

Grill 4 God continues to minister to the community one meal at a time

{{featured_button_text}}

The mission for Grill 4 God is simple: Feeding people’s bodies and souls. Of course, that was a lot simpler before the COVID-19 pandemic. G4G had to adjust how they served people both physically and spiritually, according to Jeff Harvey, the group’s president.

“It’s a joy for us, but it’s changed drastically,” Harvey said. “We had a prayer tent, we would engage people one-on-one and have a group of folks in there and Pastors in there joining us to offer spiritual encouragement as well as physical nourishment.”

Harvey and others still pray for the people they serve, but they’ve had to keep some distance between them and those they feed as the world grapples with the pandemic. G4G adjusted how they served food, utilizing drive-thru lines and social distancing, but that takes away from the fellowship and ministry Harvey and others involved with the group have enjoyed over the years.

Harvey said G4G gave him the chance to meet more of his neighbors in the Statesville community thanks to where the organization sets up to grill. Harvey said they’ve cooked more than 80,000 meals since 2010 and they typically serve 350 people at each event now.

Still, he sees more they and others in the community could do.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There are more calls than we can answer, and more meals than we can serve,” Harvey said.

That hasn’t been made any easier by the pandemic. While social distancing restrictions are easing, Harvey said he isn’t sure when people will fully be ready to come back to events where they serve people, and wonders if some ever will. He said he is encouraged that people are still coming to eat and said they do what they can to reduce risks so people are more comfortable when they come to eat.

But regardless of what obstacles are in the way, Harvey said they plan to keep serving people food, one of the ways Harvey said he serves God.

“I’m called to serve,” Harvey said. “I’m called to serve my Lord in other ways. If we can do this for one another, which we need to be doing and together with others, it’s what I feel like I’m supposed to do.”

Grill 4 God is part of the Love United Program through the United Way.

Love United Iredell needs help to fund local nonprofits and share the good work they are doing.

For more information, email the organization at info@g4gministries.com

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

More Information

Love United Iredell needs help to fund local nonprofits and share the good work they are doing. Over the next few days we will be sharing the projects of 11 nonprofits in the media which hope to impact 4,377 lives with their important work in the community. This will be accomplished through the partnerships of 36 local nonprofits, schools, businesses, and civic groups working together to build a better community. During this time 8,050 individuals will learn more about the missions of the agency they choose to partner with. 

You can participate by donating or sharing the information and mission of a nonprofit you believe in!  Check them all out at: https://uwiredell.org/love-united-iredell/ or by text the number 71777 with the message 2021LUI for a link. 

United Way of Iredell County (or UWIredell on Instagram) on social media or your nonprofit of choice to continue to learn more about what these great nonprofits are working to accomplish. 

Gold level sponsors and partners are Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, and Iredell-Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert