Griffin entertains at Statesville Woman's Club meeting

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its December luncheon meeting. A special musical performance was given by club member NaKayla Griffin, 2022 Gospel’s Finest Singing Competition winner that was sponsored by the Circle of Giving Women’s Organization. Members also joined in with singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and there was also an ornament exchange.

Club President Dana White presented membership recognition of two “special gems” within the club and for November and December. The Gem of the Month was Kim Turner and Hidden Gem was Rita Tondo.

The club would especially like to thank the community for coming together to support the club and the historic clubhouse particularly, during the Afternoon Tea at The Clubhouse Preservation fundraiser, which was held in November and the kickoff of the club’s capital campaign. At the December meeting, White announced that nearly $25,000 had been raised, as well as that the club had received a Marion Stedman Covington Foundation matching grant of $10,000 to repair the roof.

The club will host a coffee and conversation social Dec. 19 at Panera Bread on Glenway Drive in Statesville from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the club.

The next club meeting will be held Jan. 5 and the theme is "A New Year, A New You!" The meeting will be held at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. There will be a time of social fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.

Club members Tammy Kennedy and Roxanne Kennedy will lead the Yoga session. Floor and chair yoga poses will be available so everyone can participate. Wear comfortable, flexible clothing and bring a mat if you have one. Healthy snacks will be provided. All members, guests and interested women are invited to attend.

The project focus for January will be an Epiphany food collection. Epiphany (which starts on Jan. 6) is celebrated as the day the three wise men arrived to meet the newborn Jesus. They brought gifts to celebrate him. Help celebrate and share a bit of our own abundance with those who do not have. Plan to bring canned goods or shelf stable food products to the clubhouse. These will be donated to a local food pantry.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. The club has also updated their website to www.statesvillewomansclub.org.