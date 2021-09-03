 Skip to main content
GriefShare Support Group to begin Sept. 12 at Stony Point Methodist Church
The weekly GriefShare support group will begin Sept. 12 and continue through Dec. 5.

Meetings will be from 4-6 p.m. Sundays at Stony Point Methodist Church, 311 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.

The meetings are geared to help and encourage after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

The registration fee is $20.

To preregister or for additional information, contact Angie or Larry Moose at 704-873-3734 or moose7385@att.net.

