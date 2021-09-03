GriefShare Support Group to begin Sept. 12 at Stony Point Methodist Church

The weekly GriefShare support group will begin Sept. 12 and continue through Dec. 5.
Meetings will be from 4-6 p.m. Sundays at Stony Point Methodist Church, 311 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.
The meetings are geared to help and encourage after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.
The registration fee is $20.
To preregister or for additional information, contact Angie or Larry Moose at 704-873-3734 or moose7385@att.net.
