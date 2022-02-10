GriefShare program to be held at Stony Point United Methodist Church

GriefShare, a program for people grieving the loss of someone close, will run from March 6 through June 5 at Stony Point United Methodist Church, 311 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.
The program meets from 4-6 p.m. Sundays. There is a $20 registration fee.
To pre-register or for additional information, contact Angie Moose at 704-873-3734 or moose7385@att.net.
