GriefShare program to be held at Stony Point United Methodist Church
GriefShare, a program for people grieving the loss of someone close, will run from March 6 through June 5 at Stony Point United Methodist Church, 311 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.

The program meets from 4-6 p.m. Sundays. There is a $20 registration fee. 

To pre-register or for additional information, contact Angie Moose at 704-873-3734 or moose7385@att.net.

