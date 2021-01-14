 Skip to main content
Grey Mills sworn in to represent state House District 95
Grey Mills sworn in to represent state House District 95

North Carolina Rep. Grey Mills (left) is shown with House Speaker Tim Moore after Mills was sworn in Wednesday.

State Representative Grey Mills was officially sworn-in and seated on the House floor Wednesday to serve the people of House District 95, southern Iredell County. This will be Rep. Mills’ third term in the North Carolina General Assembly.

“I’m absolutely honored to be able to serve the great people of Iredell County!” said Rep. Mills, “My staff and I understand the immense responsibility the people of Iredell County have entrusted us with. We are ready to work hard for our constituency and give the people the quality representation they deserve.”

 The opening day ceremony marked the official start of the 2021-22 legislative session. Legislators took the oath of office, agreed upon chamber rules for the session and elected leadership for each chamber. The legislature is scheduled to return on Jan. 27 to begin the long session.

