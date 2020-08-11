Greensboro man, woman arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana were found inside a vehicle after a traffic stop and a man and woman from Greensboro are facing charges, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Tryick Ashley Chandra, 31, and Dorrian Shakena Smith, 25, were each charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and felony carrying a concealed weapon as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chandra, Campbell said, is a convicted felon and has pending charges in other counties for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sell/deliver cocaine. He was denied bond.
A magistrate set Smith’s bond at $35,000.
Campbell said the denial of bond for Chandra was due to the fact that he is considered a danger to the public and his criminal history, which includes felony first-degree burglary, felony second-degree kidnapping, five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He is currently on probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction verified him as a member of the Bloods gang.
Smith has no listed criminal history.
Campbell said the arrests were the result of a traffic stop by the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) on Interstate 77 north near the 65 mile marker (the NC 901 exit) Monday.
He said deputies spoke to the two, who said they were traveling from Charlotte to Greensboro, Campbell said.
The deputies then used canine Bosco to walk around the vehicle and the dog gave a positive indication for an odor of illegal narcotics, Campbell said.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, and inside, Campbell said, deputies found 16.2 grams of cocaine, 21.3 grams of crystal meth and 10 grams of marijuana, as well as digital scales and plastic bags consistent with those used for packaging drugs for sale. A loaded 9-millimeter handgun was found concealed inside the dashboard of the vehicle, he said.
