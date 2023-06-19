The Greens at Maple Leaf will host an Art and Craft Fair on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will feature music, food, arts, crafts, soaps, etched wood, pottery, jewelry, honey, clothes, bouncy houses and more.

The Greens at Maple Leaf is located at 1101 Maple Care Lane, Statesville.

A back-to-school jamboree is planned for Aug. 6 from noon to 3 p.m.

Free school supplies, hot dogs, music, games vendors, door prizes and bouncy houses will be feature.

There will also be fire trucks, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office education truck, Iredell EMS with CPR classes for children, free dental screenings, free blood pressure checks, resource tables and displays from the Iredell County Public Library.

For more information or to sponsor or collect school supplies call 980-434-8129.