The Greens at Maple Leaf will host its Spring Bike & Car Show on April 22 from noon to 4 p.m. The Greens at Maple Leaf is located at 1101 Maple Care Lane, Statesville.

Music will be provided by Hella Stellar.

Awards for first and second places in six classes will be presented. A $25 entry fee is required for those wishing to enter the show.

The event will feature food, bouncy houses, snow cones, cotton candy, games, a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle and vendors.

The show is open to the public and is free.