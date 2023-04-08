No one knew much about Benjamin J. Hendley when he passed away in Statesville. He died suddenly on a Saturday morning around 10:15 a.m. He had been working in Statesville as a laborer and it was understood that he was from Georgia, but that’s about all people knew about him. Ben apparently didn’t have any friends or family in the area. His death was recorded as being on June 15, but he wasn’t buried until eight days later on June 23. Dr. James M. Alexander wrote on Ben’s death certificate that he died of a “cerebral apoplexy,” meaning he probably died of a stroke or brain hemorrhage.

Curiously, Dr. Alexander doesn’t sign Ben’s death certificate until July 4, almost three weeks after his death. Apparently, they had been waiting in hopes that a family member or friend from Georgia would make contact looking for Ben. Then perhaps they could send his body back home to be buried near loved ones. Dr. Alexander finally signed off on Ben’s death certificate on July 4, 1929, leaving the fields listing address, spouse, father, and mother blank. He did note that Ben was an African American male who appeared to be around 59 or 60 years old.

The Landmark carried a small death notice for Ben on June 24, 1929, on the front page. The headline read, “Colored Man Dies Suddenly And Is Buried In Potter’s Field.” Benjamin J. Hendley was laid to rest on a Sunday on June 23 in the “potter’s field of the local colored cemetery.” The notice ended by noting that, “All efforts to locate the relatives of the dead man proved unavailing.” There was no marker put up to show where Ben’s life journey ended. The grass grew back over his grave, and in a while, he was forgotten almost as if he had never been here.

The Green Street Cemetery project began about a year ago when Lisa Mozer asked a small group people to attend a discussion she wanted to have on Statesville’s African American history. We met on the top floor at the library in Statesville and sat at the back pulling some chairs into a semicircle. I was there for the library along with Lisa, Steve Hill, with the Statesville Historical Collection, Phyllis Bailey, Vivian Williams, Todd Scott, with the NAACP, and Marci Sigmon with the city of Statesville.

After introductions, Mozer led the group in a discussion on what needed to be done to recognize and enhance Statesville’s African American history and culture. Lisa pointed out the need to bring some sort of recognition to the African American heritage sites in Statesville such as the locations of the African American schools, churches, businesses and the communities in the Garfield and Green street areas. When my turn came to speak, I pointed out one glaring need in the library’s Local History Department. For years I had been advocating for an inventory of Iredell County’s African American cemeteries. I explained that when African Americans came to the local history room to research their family history, I had very few sources to find where their ancestors might be buried.

We have books that inventory people buried in most of the white cemeteries in Iredell, but there has never been a book published or a study conducted on the Black cemeteries. I also described the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey that had been conducted at the Snow Creek Methodist Church a few years ago and how great it would be to have such as survey done at Statesville’s old African American Cemetery on Green Street. There were a lot of great ideas discussed before the meeting broke up, but to be honest, I doubted if anything would get done.

Today, the Green Street Cemetery is nearing completion of a ground penetrating radar (GPR) study, Marci Sigmon and the city of Statesville are working on a grant to hire an architectural historian to prepare a report to have the Garfield and Green street areas placed on the National Historic Register, and Downtown Statesville is working on plans to develop a historic walk for Statesville including the Garfield and Green street areas. It all started with Lisa Mozer holding that first meeting and her continuing push to have those good ideas become reality in the form of working projects.

The Green Street Cemetery GPR study is going great. We really lucked out in hiring Len Strozier and Omega Mapping Services (https://omegamapping.com) to bring their equipment and do the study. Len has completed most of it, but the area behind the old Morningside School annex building (later Peterson & Mangum Funeral home) was too rough for him to go over and get reliable readings. The city of Statesville hired an arborists crew to clean that area off, but we didn’t think there would be any graves along the top of that ridge behind the annex, so it wasn’t cleared. Len thinks he should check it as well. There was another section he felt he should check that we hadn’t thought of, and the grass was too high there.

The city of Statesville is making arrangements to have the rest of the brush and trees removed from behind the annex and the grassy areas mowed. A lot of people in the local community along Garfield, Green, and Elm streets came over to talk to Len and he was so good at stopping and explaining what he was doing and listening to them share their family history connecting to the cemetery. He made a great representative for us all in speaking to the media though it did take away from his work time. As soon as the area is cleared, he will come back to finish his work and hopefully we can get his final report in the next few weeks.

Len had told us he was expecting to find like 300 graves. He had no idea what he was getting into. As of now he has found 1,673 unmarked graves and 143 with markers for a total of 1,816. He recorded the GPS coordinates for each grave and put a flag up in the middle of what would have been the body in each grave. By recording the GPS data for each grave, we will always be able to identify the location of each grave.

The library has purchased stainless metal markers to be installed at each unmarked grave to replace the orange flags. Each metal marker is a 10-inch bolt with a three- and half-inch disk at the top. We have purchased special stainless steel pins to put into the ground to replace the flag markers. These metal pins each have a round flat head so that they can be put into the ground level so they will not trip anyone or be hit by a lawnmower. They may get covered up at some point, but we will still be able to find them with the GPR coordinates or a metal detector.

We are planning on installing the metal markers this Wednesday on April 12 from 12 noon until 5 p.m. The library has been partnering with the city of Statesville, Statesville Branch NAACP No. 5454, and Downtown Statesville on this project, but we invite everyone to take part. The library is asking for members of the community to help in the placement of these metal markers which can be pushed into the ground or tapped in using a rubber mallet. To register to take part go to the library’s website at www.iredell.lib.nc.us and click on “Green Street Cemetery Update.”

I believe that the area behind the school annex/funeral home building may have been a pauper’s area. Benjamin J. Hendley’s death notice in 1929 said he was buried in the “Potter’s Field” in the “colored cemetery” which would have been Green Street. Years ago, Burgess Bailey took Wiley Patterson over to the Green Street area. Wiley was an elderly Black man who had lived in that area all his life. Wiley told of the graves behind the old school annex building and said that when people didn’t have money to purchase a burial plot the funeral home would bury them behind the building.

I had been told the same thing by other members of the community in that area. This past summer Shellie Taylor and I from the library found grave markers behind the building though the area was overgrown with trees, brush, and weeds. This didn’t make sense though. I mean if you can afford a monument, you could have afforded a burial plot in the regular cemetery. I now believe the six graves with monuments we found were buried after Green Street filled up and before Belmont opened. Green Street is full by 1939. Belmont opens in 1943 to replace Green as Statesville’s African American cemetery. The six behind the annex with markers all died between 1939 and 1943.

We are gathering a ton of data on the Green Street Cemetery, but 1,673 unmarked graves remain a problem. We know where they are buried, but who are they? This is where the research we have conducted becomes valuable. I located 1,172 death certificates that placed the burial of the deceased at the Green Street Cemetery. We might not know where their particular grave might be, but when the GPR study is completed, we will know the location of each grave and we know the names of a good number of them. You can go through the death certificates we have found on the library’s Flickr page at www.flickr.com/photos/icplphotos/collections.

One problem is that the death and birth certificates in N.C. were not required by law until 1913. Aware of the impending law, some doctors began recording death certificates prior to 1913 and there are a few in Iredell pre-dating 1913, but most are after October 1913. The Green Street Cemetery or Union Grove Cemetery as it was called in the beginning starts on Nov. 21, 1885, when William M. Pearson, S.M. Allison, and W.A. Russell, the trustees for the Colored People’s Graveyard Association, purchases land off Green Street (in the late 1800s it was called High Street) from Mary C. Bell to create a cemetery for the African American community. The price paid is $155 and though the acreage is not shown we know it adjoins the lands of Mary C. Bell, the “colored” schoolhouse, and Ben Boide.

So, we have the Green Street Cemetery starting around 1885. So how do we know who was buried there between 1885 and 1913 when they began keeping death certificates? To find who these people might have been we have been combing through the newspaper death notices from the 1880s on forward. If you go to our Flickr page you will see along with the death certificate database a collection of newspaper notices under “African American Death and Obituary Notices in The Landmark compiled by Russell C. Black, Jr” These are death notices of African Americans who died in the Statesville area and the deaths were noted in The Landmark. So far, we have found 140 death notices that tell us the name of someone who was buried in the Green Street Cemetery and many of them were buried prior to the keeping of death certificates.

The credit for getting the Green Street Cemetery Project started belongs to Lisa Mozer, but it was Iredell County Library Director Juli Moore who made the decision to get the library involved. Library Assistant Director Amanda Cain and Local History Program Specialist Shellie Taylor were the ones who did the work necessary to get the $20,000 grant from North Carolina Humanities that is allowing us to pay for the survey and purchase the materials needed. The Iredell County Commissioners, County Manager Beth Mull and Assistant County Manager Susan Robertson have provided much needed support as have Mayor Costi Kutteh, City Manager Ron Smith, Marci Sigmon, the Statesville City Council, and Todd Scott representing the Statesville Chapter of the NAACP.

This program is supported in part by North Carolina Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, www.nchumanities.org. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of North Carolina Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Len Strozier, with Omega, said that at each grave he finds there was a “bucket of tears,” but there were probably no tears when they buried Benjamin J. Hendley in 1929. It was while researching the death certificates and the newspaper death notices that I came across Ben’s death and learned for the first time that Statesville once had a Potter’s Field. It will be interesting to see just how many graves there are behind that annex building.