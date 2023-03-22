Several local nonprofits, such as Purple Heart Homes, Fifth Street Ministries and G4G Ministries, have benefited from the EnergyUnited Foundation and recently it presented that work to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville.

EnergyUnited, a local co-op energy company, gives back to the local communities it serves through the EnergyUnited Foundation. Since 1996, the EnergyUnited Foundation has granted over $7.5 million to more than 5,000 individuals, households and nonprofit organizations in need of financial assistance. There are over 87,000 EnergyUnited members that participate in the company’s “round up” program that rounds their bill up to the next whole dollar.

The Foundation’s website notes that it awarded over $300,000 in grants in 2021 throughout local communities served by EnergyUnited. That same year, there were over 100 applications received and 93 households were assisted with various needs. More than $100,000 was provided to local food pantries in 2020.

To learn more about the EnergyUnited Foundation, visit www.energyunited.com/giving-back/ or email to foundation@energyunited.com.