Greater Statesville Rotary Club hosts DAR

Greater Statesville Rotary Club hosts Daughters of the American Revolution

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Greater Statesville Rotary Club hosted the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) at its May 12 meeting. The program included DAR’s history and purpose in service to the local community. Pictured are Daughters of the American Revolution Susan Tolle, second vice regent, Sherry Harris, Rotary president, Terri Eads, first vice regent, Laurel Eason, librarian, Lisa McBane, regent, and Pam Speight, recording secretary-elect.

