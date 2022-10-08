Greater Statesville Chamber to host inaugural Balloon Chaser 5K

Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce to host its inaugural Balloon Chaser 5K and 1-mile fun run.

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its first 5K and 1-mile fun run this year at the Carolina BalloonFest on Oct. 16 at 7:30 a.m. The event will take place at the Statesville Regional Airport on the runway during the morning ascension of hot air balloons (weather permitting.)

Entrance fee for the 5K is $35 and for the 1-mile fun run is $15. The fee for the race includes a race hat (while supplies last), on-site parking and a free pass to the balloon festival ($20 value) after the race/walk.

Balloon Chaser walk and run is a fundraiser to benefit the programs by the chamber.

The race course is flat and fast. The race starts and ends at the terminal of the Statesville Regional Airport. The 5K will be chip timed and awards will go to one overall male and one overall female winner for each age group. A finishers medal will be given to all 1-mile fun run participants.

For more details, visit StatesvilleChamber.org/5Krun or call the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892.

For more information about the Carolina BalloonFest, visit CarolinaBalloonFest.com.