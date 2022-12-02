Greater Statesville Chamber recognizes Future 5 recipients

Five young professionals who are making a difference both in their careers and in the community were recognized Friday as the Future 5 Award recipients for 2022.

Those selected for the honor, which was presented by the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, were Kaleigh Darty, Joshua McCrary, Kevin Angell, Hannah Scott and Meagan Kowalski. The sponsor of the awards is Iredell Health System.

The sponsors for the Friday breakfast at the Statesville Country Club were Iredell Health System, Sow Media and the chamber.

Future5 annually recognizes five Greater Statesville area young professionals that are currently growing and excelling in their respective fields and positively influencing growth, prosperity and quality of life in the community.

The top five young professionals demonstrate commitment to the Greater Statesville area through civic and business involvement. They possess values consistent with those of Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce including an unwavering responsibility to the community through involvement with local organizations that elevate the overall quality of life in the Greater Statesville area and its ability to attract and retain young talent.

Darty is an attorney with the Darty Law Firm. While she is still early in her career path, Darty said, she is committed to justice and fairness.

McCrary, a bus driver and substitute teacher, is the director of Iredell COAST, a nonprofit that is seeking to address community outreach and combat hunger. McCrary said his message would be “do not let the ‘nos’ stop you.”

Angell is the director of the Children’s Homes of Iredell. He has spent more than 15 years working in helping children and volunteers with a number of area nonprofits.

Scott is the career and college promise coordinator at Mitchell Community College. She described herself as someone who loves volunteering and is passionate about lending a hand as well as her career.

Kowalski is the director of planning, community relations and marketing for Iredell Health System, where she has worked for seven years. She said her definition of leadership is to challenge her team and herself.

The speaker for the awards presentation was Jon Madison, a 2020 recipient of the Future 5 recognition. John Green, CEO of Iredell Health System, said he served on the board when Future 5 started and part of the motivation was to recognize young talent and nurture that talent.

Tracey Gibson, owner of Home Instead and chair of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, described the five people recognized Friday as the movers and shakers in the community.