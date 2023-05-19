The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the fourth annual Kids Biz Expo presented by AFC Urgent Care on June 2 at 5:30 p.m., with set-up at 4:30 p.m. It will be located at the Broad Street Methodist Church lawn, located at 315 W. Broad St. in Statesville. This year it will be held in tandem with the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Concert with Chairmen of the Board scheduled at the same time.

The Kids Biz Expo is designed for school-age children from kindergarten through high school and offers them the opportunity to set up a booth/table with a product they feel passionate about. In previous years, the young entrepreneurs have sold a variety of items such as lemonade, banana bread and healthy snacks, photography, jewelry, walking sticks, various crafts and other handmade items.

Not only is this a showcase for the kids’ creativity, but also an opportunity to understand the elements of owning one’s own business. These young business entrepreneurs will learn and use real-life skills such as math, budgeting, marketing, communication and creative thinking. The development and marketing of their product or service will have an impact on their sales at the event and offer them some insight into what it takes to own their own business.

Awards sponsored by R&B Games will be given for Most Original Business Idea, Most Creative Presentation and Highest Business Potential and judged by several chamber members from various industries.

To sign up for the event, visit the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce website at StatesvilleChamber.org/svl-kids-expo/. For more information, call 704-873-2892.