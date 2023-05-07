Can you imagine setting out on a long trip with your family to a place you had never been to without a GPS or a road map? To a place you have never seen and where there are no doctors, hospitals, fire departments, police officers, stores, or schools? To a place where there are no hotels, and worst of all, no cellphone service?

It sounds crazy to even think about it. I mean what kind of parents take their families to a place they know almost nothing about. Well, they know a little about it. They know the wildlife around them will include bears, panthers, wolves and snakes. They know there are people there who may try to kill all of you as they think you are stealing their land, and oh yes, they say the weather is bad there a lot, too.

Yet, that’s exactly what most of our ancestors did in the 1700s after they first came to what was called, “The New World.” Most of the ones that would settle in what today is Iredell County first arrived at the port in Philadelphia starting in the late 1740s only to find much of the land in Pennsylvania and the surrounding colonies already taken.

These early Scots-Irish and German families would have left their homes and spent weeks making their way to an English port and waiting for the ship to depart. The voyage across the Atlantic Ocean from London to Philadelphia could take from two to three months and would cover some 3,500 miles. After arrival at the port in Philadelphia they would have set out on the Great Wagon Road heading south on a journey that could take six weeks to three months more to reach the Carolinas, where new wilderness land was opening up.

On Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville will host the Rev. Bill Hallman, who will present a special program on “The Great Wagon Road.” Hallman has spent years researching the Great Wagon Road also known as the Great Philadelphia Wagon Road or the Carolina Road. This program is sponsored by the Iredell Friends of the Library.

Few people today with children would ever attempt the journey our ancestors took to reach Carolina. Safety for ourselves and our families always comes first. Our ancestors risked their lives and everything they had in the world when they left Europe to reach America. The voyage across the Atlantic then was as dangerous as going on an Apollo mission to the moon.

The great English writer Samuel Johnson once said, “Being on a ship is like being in jail, with the chance of being drowned.” In fact, most sailors during this period did not know how to swim. There was no way to call for help and no chance of rescue anyway. They reasoned that if your ship went down it was better to go ahead and drown than to paddle around in the water for three days and drown anyway.

The voyage over could take up to three months (and that’s without Dramamine, too). You and your family would have been crammed aboard a ship with barely room to lay down and absolutely no privacy. Food and water would have been rationed with everyone eating and drinking from the same unwashed cups and plates. Disease such as dysentery, scurvy, typhoid, and smallpox was everywhere and death would have been common. Burial for a beloved father, mother or child would have been over the side of the ship.

In 1750, German Lutheran pastor and organist Gottlieb Mittelberger left England on board the British ship Osgood bound for Philadelphia. He later wrote about his voyage in “Journey to Pennsylvania,” published in 1756. The Osgood sailed with some 400 immigrants plus crew and arrived in Philadelphia on Oct. 10, 1750. Thirty-two children died on the voyage.

“But during the voyage there is on board these ships terrible misery, stench, fumes, horror, vomiting, many kinds of sea-sickness, fever, dysentery, headache, heat, constipation, boils, scurvy, cancer, mouth-rot, and the like, all of which come from old and sharply salted food and meat, also from very bad and foul water, so that many die miserably.”

Imagine a mother with two children on a ship crossing the Atlantic. Her husband has died of disease and the cost of the voyage took every penny they had. Her only option would have been to sell herself as an indentured servant once making port.

It happened to one of my cousins' ancestors. Family legend says that when their ancestors set out from England their last name was Grant. While on board the father died leaving the mother and children alone. Fortunately, a single man by the last name of Wallace agreed to marry her once they reached port and help take care of her children. They still go by the name of Wallace today.

Why take such risks? Our ancestors fleeing Europe were seeking a better life, but there must have been more to it. I think many of them feared what they were leaving more than the dangers that lay ahead. In their minds I think they were escaping. They were escaping a Europe that had been divested by wars. From 1600 to 1700, Europe had known only five years of peace. From 1700 to 1800, it knew only four. Europe was constantly at war and your husband or son could be swept away into an army at any time.

Our ancestors were leaving a homeland where lack of food, shelter and jobs was making it hard to survive. There was no way really to make your life better. Real wealth meant owning land and all the land was owned by the noblemen and the crown. The average family in Europe was like a sharecropper bound to land they could never own. You worked your life away as a peasant with most of the fruits of your labor going to someone else.

Even living as a peasant was becoming impossible. The population in Europe doubled in the 1700s from 100 million to 200 million. The 18th century was marked by terrible poverty. With no form of birth control, women typically had eight to 10 children. Europe’s natural resources such as timber and fish were disappearing. Wars had destroyed buildings that had taken generations to build. You couldn’t even pray in peace as there was religious persecution everywhere.

My ancestor Jacob Ries had the plat for the land he bought from Lord Granville run in 1751. He received 640 acres in his Lord Granville Land Grant in what was then Anson County, but today would be Yadkin. 640 acres is one square mile. Can you imagine what it must have felt like to walk off that much land and know it was yours? It may have been the first time in the entire history of the family that someone actually owned land.

The first Moravian settlers arrive in Carolina in November of 1753. “Old Father Ries” as they refer to him befriends the Moravians and though not a Moravian himself, he allows them to preach and baptize in his home. Jacob’s son Valentine’s children are baptized by a Moravian minister in their home. They were not of the same denomination, but they had accepted the Lord as their savior. For Jacob’s family and his Moravian Brother guest that was good enough.

What a difference from the Europe they left behind where people were persecuted, tortured, and executed over the denomination they belonged to. No wonder they were so desperate to get away from European “civilization.” The dangers of living on the frontier would have been great, but no more so than the dangers of staying in Europe. To be able to worship freely, to work your own land, to keep what your hard work and hands produced. Even today you will hear people say all they really want is to be left alone.

The church I go to has a sister church in Los Encouentros, Guatemala. It is called Genezerath Presbyterian Church. We send money to purchase the kids school supplies and clothes each year. In January of 2022, I read about a caravan of hundreds of men, women, children, and even infants in baby strollers that had been stopped and turned back by the Guatemalan security forces. They were attempting to cross Guatemala to journey on to the United States border.

The caravan was made up of Hondurans and Nicaraguans, all fleeing their homelands. Sixty-two percent of the population in Honduras live in poverty made even worse by the coronavirus and two back-to-back hurricanes in 2020. The Honduras and Nicaragua people have suffered from pollical upheavals and drug wars for years.

I usually refer to these people as illegal immigrants and I support the belief that only those who enter the U.S. legally should be allowed in or to stay. There is a fine line though between an illegal immigrant and a refugee. Maybe their leaving and risking it all for the same reasons my ancestor Jacob did in 1750. Maybe they are more afraid of what they’re leaving than where they are going too.

I wonder if the Cherokee or the Catawba Native Americans who first saw Jacob and his family felt the way I do watching illegal immigrants crossing our borders on the evening news. Jacob Ries and his 640 acres purchased from Lord Granville, whose ancestor Sir George Carteret was given the land by King Charles II in the 1660s. Land that neither the Lord nor his King ever saw or owned to begin with.