Grant will help I-SS reward employees in high need schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant helps the school system address students in high-need schools.

"It will allow us to reward employees in these hard-to-fill jobs," Martin Page, chair of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, said.

Page said that often these high-need schools are the toughest to recruit and retain teachers and staff in. The grant, however, allows I-SS to provide better pay, incentives and other forms of compensation.

That means more tutors, more one-on-one time with students, and smaller class sizes that allow teachers and other personnel to be more effective in their roles, Page said.

Page said another benefit is the money also can be used to help teacher assistants continue their education to become certified as teachers.

"You end up with a new teacher who already has experience in the classroom," Page said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said that was one of the bigger benefits of the grant as it help staffers improve their lives while also helping the school system.