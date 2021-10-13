Grant will help I-SS reward employees in high need schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant helps the school system address students in high-need schools.
"It will allow us to reward employees in these hard-to-fill jobs," Martin Page, chair of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, said.
Page said that often these high-need schools are the toughest to recruit and retain teachers and staff in. The grant, however, allows I-SS to provide better pay, incentives and other forms of compensation.
That means more tutors, more one-on-one time with students, and smaller class sizes that allow teachers and other personnel to be more effective in their roles, Page said.
Page said another benefit is the money also can be used to help teacher assistants continue their education to become certified as teachers.
"You end up with a new teacher who already has experience in the classroom," Page said.
He said that was one of the bigger benefits of the grant as it help staffers improve their lives while also helping the school system.
Fellow board member Todd Carver agreed, saying the grant allows I-SS to address the teacher shortage it faces, one that the state and nation are dealing with as well.
"It allows us to tap into teacher assistant pool and allows us to grow our own teachers," Carver said.
The money comes from the Department of Education’s Teacher and School Leader (TSL) Incentive Grant Program and would allow Iredell-Statesville Schools to implement the STRIVE Program (Supporting Teachers and Redesigning Incentives using Value-added measures of Effectiveness). This initiative would facilitate incentive-based compensation for teachers in high-need schools.
The project will reach 12 high-need schools with free-and reduced-lunch rates over 50% affecting 5,673 students, 474 teachers, 12 principals, 16 assistant principals, four content coaches, and seven instructional facilitators.
U.S. Reps. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., announced Tuesday that I-SS had received the grant. Both represent parts of Iredell County.
Page said Superintendent Dr. Jeff James and other staff members should be acknowledged for their work in securing grants like this one, which allows the school system to address issues it faces and the uncertainty in its budgeting from the state.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL