 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand opening for Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park set for June 5
0 comments
top story

Grand opening for Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park set for June 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12-27 sheldon

Rendering of the planned Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park.

The grand opening for the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park will be held June 5 and will be a day to not only commemorate the life of the Mooresville police officer, but also celebrate his deep connection to man’s best friend.

Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2019, and his loss has been felt profoundly by the Mooresville community. To create a lasting legacy for Sheldon, the town of Mooresville constructed the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park at Cornelius Road Park. The dog park will not only offer amenities to patrons such as water stations, public seating, and signage and artwork to honor Sheldon, but will also include a K-9 agility course for officers to train with their dogs and interact with the community.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The grand opening event, hosted by the Mooresville Youth Council, will begin at 9 a.m. on June 5 at Cornelius Road Park. Participants will hear from Mayor Miles Atkins and MPD Chief Ron Campurciani, and can watch demonstrations from the Mooresville Police Department’s K-9 Unit. They might even find their new best friend, as Lake Norman Humane will offer dog adoption on-site. Complimentary water will be provided, and vendors will be selling food and drink to the public.

In honor of the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park grand opening, the Mooresville Youth Council will be selling T-shirts, hats and bandannas through MI Screen Printing, with a portion of the proceeds donated to Sheldon’s K9s and Lake Norman Humane. More details are available on their Instagram at @themooresvilleyouthcouncil.

The MYC will also be recruiting donors for their community blood drive on June 6, and more information will be available at the event or at https://rcblood.org/3h7VjU8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert