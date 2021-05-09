Grand opening for Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park set for June 5

The grand opening for the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park will be held June 5 and will be a day to not only commemorate the life of the Mooresville police officer, but also celebrate his deep connection to man’s best friend.

Sheldon was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2019, and his loss has been felt profoundly by the Mooresville community. To create a lasting legacy for Sheldon, the town of Mooresville constructed the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park at Cornelius Road Park. The dog park will not only offer amenities to patrons such as water stations, public seating, and signage and artwork to honor Sheldon, but will also include a K-9 agility course for officers to train with their dogs and interact with the community.

The grand opening event, hosted by the Mooresville Youth Council, will begin at 9 a.m. on June 5 at Cornelius Road Park. Participants will hear from Mayor Miles Atkins and MPD Chief Ron Campurciani, and can watch demonstrations from the Mooresville Police Department’s K-9 Unit. They might even find their new best friend, as Lake Norman Humane will offer dog adoption on-site. Complimentary water will be provided, and vendors will be selling food and drink to the public.