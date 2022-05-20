Grand opening, concert held at new Alexander County Courthouse Park

A large crowd attended the grand opening and concert at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park on May 15.

The event began with a dedication ceremony with remarks from Alexander County Commissioners Ronnie Reese, Marty Pennell, Kent Herman and Larry Yoder, along with Taylorsville Rotary Club President Paul Sink (the club contributed approximately $68,000 toward the cost of the performance stage), Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman and Foundation Forward's Ron Lewis (the nonprofit installed the “Charters of Freedom” at the park). Macedonia Baptist Church Pastor Ty Michaux provided the invocation and “blessing of the park.” Following remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the park.

Reese said it was a historic day in Alexander County.

“On behalf of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, I would like to thank everyone involved in making our Courthouse Park a reality,” Reese said. “This outdoor space is something that our families can enjoy for generations to come. We are excited and proud to provide such an awesome facility for our citizens.”

During the park’s first day, local families enjoyed the park’s amenities, including the splash pad, playground, picnic shelter and live music on the Rotary Performance Stage featuring Ultimate Aldean.

Alexander County Courthouse Park, at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville, is owned and operated by Alexander County government for the citizens of Alexander County. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 30.