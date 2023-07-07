Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers have named Alec Grabowski network chief executive officer effective July 9. Grabowski was promoted from network COO, a position he has held at the hospitals since December 2022. He succeeds Matthew Littlejohn, who recently announced his transition to the position of CEO at a hospital in his hometown of Columbia, S.C.

Grabowski joined the network of hospitals from Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, a 365-bed hospital located in Montclair, N.J., where he served as chief operating officer. During his tenure, he had administrative oversight for service line development, hospital operations, strategy and growth.

Grabowski received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. He received both his master’s degree in business administration and his master’s degree in health care administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga.

Grabowski is a member of the American Colleges of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and serves as a member of JESPY, a nonprofit organization that enables adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their full potential and lead independent lives. Residing in Mooresville, Grabowski and his family enjoy being involved in the community.