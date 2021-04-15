Grab a tree on Arbor Day from the City of Statesville

Statesville’s usual Arbor Day activities will once again change this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it won’t stop the city from helping its citizens plant a few trees.

The Recreation and Parks Department will hand out 300 saplings while supplies last, at the Statesville Soccer Complex on Simonton Road according to Public Affairs Director Nancy Davis.

“Arbor Day is a great family event.” and that in the past the city had Arbor Day and Earth Day combined into one bigger event. “People are very interested in our environment and gardening and it’s a way to share more information.”

For more information, call 704-878-3429.

There is a litter sweep scheduled for Saturday as well. The work starts for volunteers at 9 a.m. to gather at the Bristol Road Community Center, the Bentley Community Center, Garfield Park, and Oakland Presbyterian Church for supplies and directions. Volunteers will spread out in the nearby neighborhoods to clean up until 11 a.m. The city is asking volunteers to register online via www.statesville.net under the Recreation and Parks tab.

In the past, the city would invite environmentally friendly vendors and information booths out to the soccer complex for food and live music as people learned more about the environment and keeping in beautiful, according to Davis.

