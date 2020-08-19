WATCH NOW County Commission Chairman: We recognize barriers exist for Blacks in Iredell; plans for board to work with I-Care on solutions

In light of what has been a tumultuous few weeks in the city of Statesville regarding the Confederate monument that stands in front of the Iredell County Government Center, Chairman James Mallory took an extended period during Tuesday night’s County Commissioners meeting to speak about how his board aims to attack the issues going forward.
“It is apparent, after having very frank and revealing discussions, that there are a number of barriers that exist to African Americans in particular that are not in the law, but are in practice,” Mallory said.
“Those are just rocks that get put in folks rucksacks that don’t need to be there. So if we believe in opportunity for all and equal access to that opportunity, then we need to take a hard look at the systems and the processes that exist.”
For nearly 20 minutes, the board chairman spoke on the need to bring all races together to push toward the common goal of bettering Iredell County. To help with this process, he announced that, together with I-Care CEO Bryan Duncan, the county commissioners will look into “defining a process” to ease the strain that poverty puts on families and help individuals “break free” from the cycle of poverty.
“Education is key,” Mallory said. “And how we get after that with these young children, we’re going to have to just figure it out.”
Moving on from that announcement, however, Mallory reiterated the board’s commitment to not taking a side on whether or not the Confederate statue should be relocated or removed entirely, citing a lack of community consensus on the matter.
That lack of consensus was further illustrated by the speakers in the public comments portion of the meeting following Mallory’s address.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal,” Bill Balatow said, quoting the Declaration of Independence. “ (The statue) still sits in front of this building, reminding me and a lot of people every day that we are still not looking at each other as equals.”
“There are well over 1,000 citizens in Statesville History Guard that are trying to preserve the history by not having public property destroyed, vandalized or moved,” Lisa Schooley said. “Eliminating monuments, statues and all remnants of history does not erase the history, it merely makes future generations ignorant of the facts of history.”
Outside of those issues, several motions were passed on Tuesday night.
A request by Iredell-Statesville Schools was approved for a N.C. Education Lottery reimbursement of more than $4.8 million to renovate the old Statesville Middle School location for use by Northview IB.
A budget amendment of nearly $10,000 was also approved for the Statesville Library to receive Chromebook Laptops to Go by way of the State Library CARES EZ Grant program.
In a late addition to the meeting’s agenda, the board also approved Project Transformer. The approval grants Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing up to $228,000 over five years for an economic development plan that promises to create at least 22 new jobs in the Statesville area.
Motions also passed by the board:
- Request from the Sheriff's Office for approval to apply for the 2020 JAG Grant for $15,990.
- Consideration of a request from Lewis D. Spivey to rezone approximately 5.5 acres at 161 Flower House Loop from Residential Agricultural (RA) to General Business Conditional District (GB-CD).
- Consideration of a request from Logan Wyant to rezone three parcels totaling an approximate 4.83 acres along Faith Road, adjacent to the town limits of Mooresville, from Residential Agricultural (RA) to Residential Office (RO).
- Request from Administration for approval of an agreement with the Town of Troutman and Children's Hope Alliance to construct a sewer line to serve the Iredell County Recreation Center, Parks and Recreation Office, and adjacent County-owned properties.
- Request from Tax Administration for approval of July refunds and releases.
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will next meet on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at the old county courthouse on Center Street.
