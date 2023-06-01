Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said Tuesday that many North Carolina residents are unfamiliar with the day-to-day work of his office.

“People don’t always know what the attorney general does, but basically my job is to protect the people of the state,” Stein said during a visit to Statesville. “We do that work in a lot of different ways.”

Whether it is administering the state’s crime lab or addressing robocalls that often target seniors, the attorney general’s office represents the public in a number of legal issues.

The work also puts him in a position to speak on a number of issues that concern voters as he campaigns as a Democrat eager to fill the governor’s seat in 2024.

“We do live in partisan times but I think most voters just want to know that you care about them, that you’re fighting for them, trying to help them succeed in life. That’s what I’ve been doing as attorney general and exactly what I’ll do as governor,” Stein said. “The things that I want to work on, strong public schools, safe neighborhoods, affordable health care, those are not Republican or Democratic issues, those are people issues, and that’s what I’m going to champion.”

Stein spoke with the Record and Landmark at a downtown coffee shop on Tuesday about his work and his ambition.

Fentanyl

“There’s definitely real partisan division in this country, both parties take different sides of the issue and yell at each other. But fortunately, fighting the opioid crisis is one area we can come together,” Stein said. “We’ve done that hear in North Carolina as I’ve partnered with Republican legislators to strengthen state laws in the fight against opioids. And I’ve done it nationally with Republican attorney generals to work together to hold big drug companies accountable.”

The attorney general said it’s a multifaceted approach, one of those was his push for the Stop Counterfeit Pills Act, which creates harsher punishments for those caught with equipment used to create pills with fentanyl in them.

He said one of the reasons why fentanyl is found combined with other drugs is because drug dealers realize how addictive the opioid is even if it kills the people they make money off of.

“I think what drug dealers are doing is polluting the entire illicit drug supply chain with fentanyl because they want all of these drugs to be more addictive. They want methamphetamines to be more addictive. They want marijuana to be more addictive. They want cocaine to be more addictive,” Stein said. “Evidently, they’re prepared to accept the risk of overdose deaths, which is why we need to hold these guys accountable.”

Stein said another way he hopes to tackle the issue is by asking the legislature to fund a special unit dedicated to fentanyl prosecution that would assist district attorneys in prosecuting crimes related to it.

“It’s a legitimate crisis in this country. We’re at the deadliest moment of the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,” Stein said. “More kids are dying of drug overdoses than ever before. Over 100,000 Americans died of a drug overdose last year, and that’s absolutely terrifying. We have to do everything in our power to turn the tide.”

Another addiction?

Stein also pointed to the negative impact of social media.

“It’s not just drugs though, it’s social media. Which frankly is another form of addiction,” Stein said. “I’m on the bipartisan executive group of state attorney generals investigating both TikTok and Instagram for the ways they’ve designed their platforms. We’re analyzing what designs they did that have led to such a dramatic uptick in use and continued use by young people. If we determine they’ve engaged in actions that have harmed our youth, we won’t hesitate to take action as a result.”

He said the goal of the investigation is to protect children, as online use averages five hours a day among middle schoolers and eight hours for high schoolers. Stein said studies show that people who spend that much time online are more likely to suffer from mental health issues, including eating disorders, anxiety, depression, and suicide.

He said elected leaders without teenagers in their lives often don’t realize the way younger people use social media, as well as the way it can make harassment and bullying a constant issue for children.

“Bullying happened in the past, before the internet, but it is so much easier and prevalent with the internet,” Stein said.

His candidacy

Stein was quick to tout his record as attorney general.

“As attorney general, I’ve taken on big fights on behalf of the people of North Carolina and delivered,” Stein said. He shared the story of hwo his office took on Juul, the e-cigarette manufacturer, for targeting teenagers and secured a $40 million settlement.

“That’s what I will do as governor, is take on fights for people that help them lead a better life,” Stein said. “That means good jobs, affordable health care, strong public schools, clean drinking water, and a secure retirement.”

With North Carolina remaining a battleground state, he said he believes many voters can see past part labels and see the work he’s done and the values he has shown both as attorney general and previously as a member of the state Senate.

For certain issues, including LGBTQ, Stein said he believes in a live-and-let-live approach and won’t hesitate to defend anyone facing discrimination. He said parents should have a say in what books their child checks out from the library if it concerns them, but he believes some of the issues around it being debated by school boards around the state are a distraction from other education issues.

“I’m concerned about the culture wars being debated in our schools to distract us from the fact our Republican General Assembly has woefully underfunded public education. We rank 48th in adjusted per-pupil spending in the country, 50th as a share of our state’s economy we spend on public education. That’s an embarrassment and frankly an outrage,” Stein said. “You’ll notice the people talking about the culture wars in schools are talking about that instead of adequately funding teacher salaries and support staff for more school councilors, nurses, and school psychologists.”

In a place like Iredell County, a Republican stronghold, Stein said he knows winning over voters might be an uphill battle. He said he believes that focusing on everyday issues is what is important to the average voter.

“What people in Iredell County want, is someone who cares about their family member struggling with opioid addiction, who wants their children to go to the best public schools possible, that makes sure there are decent hospitals that can treat your parents when they get sick. These are things I am fighting for that help people all across the state. These are not Republican or Democratic issues.

“The opioid doesn’t ask the victim if you are a Democrat or Republican before it takes over their life. A rapist doesn’t ask if you’re a Republican or Democrat before they commit sexual assault. These are all issues that affect all of us, and we all have a stake in, and that I’ve been working on.”