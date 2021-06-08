Statesville to increase pay for electrical, fire, police departments

“So, yes, we’re happy,” Addison said.

Fire Chief Andy Weatherman said the same.

“We’re getting very comparable to the other surrounding departments, our peers, so I think it will help us retain firefighters we’ve been losing in the past,” Weatherman said.

That issue extended to the electric department, with Director of Electric Utilities John Maclaga stating that the department had two linemen resign in the past three weeks. He said one retired after 30 years while the other had four or five years of experience. When asked by Councilwoman Doris Allison, he said that when the department had tried hiring a new lineman with two years of experience recently, the person said the pay was too low.

“I’d like to stop that if I could, to get some help,” Maclaga said.

He said the challenge was often training new hires with no experience, something that often takes a few years before they’re fully prepared for the job.

Councilman Steve Johnson asked if the city could keep up with competitive pay as time went on while also asking if compression could be handled over time as well. Smith said this potential increase was a start, but that the city needs to be consistent by continuing raises and compensation increases.

“Otherwise, the more prosperous communities around us are going to pass us by again, and then we have to catch up,” Smith said.

